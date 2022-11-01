Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – President William Ruto’s Government has partnered with Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) to offer Kenyan youth training and job opportunities.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua launched the Kenya Youth Employment & Entrepreneurship Accelerator (KYEEA) at KEPSA headquarters in Nairobi.

The ambitious programme will offer Kenyans under the age of 35 years training in the areas of business, technology, and finances.

“Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) are key in achieving the targets of the Kenya Kwanza Plan,” Deputy President Rigathi asserted.

The new programme will also offer direct employment to a number of youths who will be absorbed into the service.

The plan is aimed at equipping Kenyan youth with skills that are necessary to address unemployment in the country by making them employable.

KEPSA urged Kenyans under the age of 35 to apply for the training and employment opportunities on their website kepsa(dot) or.ke

The applicants must have completed secondary school education, and have no pending criminal records.

Rigathi commended the business community for partnering with President William Ruto’s government as it seeks to find solutions to the country’s youth unemployment problem.

“Today I am honoured to preside over the launch of the Kenya Youth employment and Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program. The youth remain central to our government’s agenda to improve the lives of the millions of youth around the country.”

“As a government, we will provide the necessary support to take the youth closer to their collective dream of a better future. This fund and the partnership with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance will go a long way towards giving the youth an equal chance at life,” Gachagua stated.

Ruto promised to create 5 million jobs annually and the rampant unemployment in Kenya.

