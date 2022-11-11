Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 11, 2022 – Kenya will start manufacturing the cheapest smartphones on the continent by next year.

This was announced by President William Ruto, who stated that his government is working on a plan to have locally manufactured mobile phones which will cost less than Ksh.5,000 in the next year.

According to Ruto, Kenya is leveraging technological advancement to provide efficient and effective solutions to the needs of the people.

The Head of State cited that making the country fully connected through technology is among the primary agendas of the Kenya Kwanza government and he has already set in motion talks with the telecommunication sectors on manufacturing cheap phones.

“The real last mile in technology is the gadget and already we are working with Telcos so that we can have a smartphone that is going to be less than Ksh.5,000 and that can do everything you want,” said Ruto.

“We want to see if we can get it to Ksh.3,654 ($30) or Ksh.4,872 ($40). I want to promise the country that in the next 8 to 12 months we will have the cheapest smartphone in Africa, manufactured in Kenya.”

President Ruto was speaking at the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Annual General Meeting in Nairobi yesterday.

This comes even as Kenyans are still waiting anxiously for the cheap unga that Ruto promised during his campaigns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.