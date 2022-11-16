Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – The government of President William Ruto now wants Safaricom to stop conning Kenyans with its expiry data and minutes bundles.

In a statement on Monday, Ruto, through UDA MP and Kimilili legislator Didmus Barasa, said he will table a motion in parliament compelling Safaricom to abolish the expiry date for data and minutes bundles.

According to Barasa, the move will be the first step in fulfilling the president’s promises made during the campaigning period.

The UDA legislator wants Safaricom Company to stop depriving consumers of their unused data based on the data expiry model.

“Going forward, I am going to table the motion in parliament to have Safaricom remove the expiry date for power hour bundles and minutes. We promised and we will deliver,” Barasa said in a tweet.

Three years ago, Safaricom introduced no expiry for data bundles.

This was after a lawyer had filed a complaint with the Communications and Multimedia Appeals Tribunal against Safaricom, Airtel, and Telkom Kenya.

In his argument, Adrian Kamotho said that the companies are illegally depriving users of unused data bundles through the data expiry system.

He further argued that requiring customers to use their data bundles within a certain period is unreasonable citing certain reasons including poor network coverage in some parts of the country.

During his campaigns, Ruto promised to provide free internet and calls to Kenyans if elected the country’s next President, and now he has no choice but to do it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.