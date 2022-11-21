Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 21, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has accused President William Ruto of being a puppet of Western Countries.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday at his Capitol Hill offices in Nairobi, Raila who is also the Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader said foreign powers are pushing the President to import Genetically Modified Organisms regardless of the health risks involved.

The former Premier said while other countries are banning the poisonous foods, Ruto and his government are exposing Kenyans to harm.

“Ruto’s regime will subject Kenyans to unproven and dangerous foods in an attempt to please international interests that do not care about our safety,” Raila warned.

“GMOs can cause harm to human and animal life and to the entire national ecosystems. They can dramatically reduce or eliminate plant diversity.”

Raila said on Sunday that as “as a party, we believe the matter of GMO foods in our country is too serious to be reduced to a cruel and juvenile joke.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.