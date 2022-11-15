Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – President William Ruto will drop Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate in 2027.

This was revealed by renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi.

In a statement, Ngunyi predicted that Ruto is likely to pick Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi as his running mate.

According to former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Political advisor, this will be part of Ruto’s plan to downsize the Kikuyu.

He noted that if this happens, it will be difficult for Kikuyus to make a comeback without a major effort like that of former Opposition Leader Kenneth Matiba.

“Mudavadi will be Ruto’s running mate in 2027. Kikuyus will be downsized and will need a Kenneth Matiba to regain relevance,” he tweeted.

The controversial analyst’s remarks come at a time when a section of Kenyans has been questioning the qualification of Gachagua for the role of Deputy President.

The DP has been making remarks which have been deemed to be soiling the image of his office and that of his boss.

His remarks on opening the forest for farming attracted czar criticisms from a section of Kenyans who labelled it as reckless.

His continuous reference to the past political happenings at times when they are required to settle in the government and deliver their development agenda has also harangued a section of Kenyans.

