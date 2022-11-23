Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – President William Ruto is in the spotlight for the wrong reasons barely three months after taking the presidency from Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is after it emerged that he carried joyriders to Egypt on taxpayers’ bill despite talking tough on austerity measures to cut public wastage in government.

According to reports, the majority of the 386 Kenyans who accompanied Ruto to Egypt to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) summit were joyriders.

Reports indicated that Kenya’s delegation included the wives of dignitaries and other individuals whose duties were not specified.

“Kenya’s delegation attended the conference in phases, in which some left earlier than the rest of the dignitaries,” wrote the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

It was also revealed that Kenya had one of the largest delegations in the just-concluded COP27 summit in Egypt.

Ruto’s administration came second to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which took 459 people to the Sharm El Sheikh Summit.

“Kenyan dignitaries played very important roles in the conference. Some of the Kenyan leaders addressed a number of issues in the summit,” United Nations Climate Change Conference confirmed.

Curiously, some of the individuals who were cleared, along with the President, and Cabinet Secretaries, were neither government officials nor experts.

This contrasted with the government’s austerity measures outlined by Ruto during his inauguration.

The President ordered the national budget to be cut by Ksh300 billion, with bans on foreign travel, training, and purchases of furniture and motor vehicles.

Ruto’s government also introduced a budget rationalization programme to free up cash for other more critical projects such as healthcare, education, and food security.

