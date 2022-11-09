Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, November 9, 2022 – President William Ruto has revoked all State House tenders that were done by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyans seeking to do business with the State House, now have a rare chance to apply for new tenders following Ruto’s order.

In a notice, the house on the hill advertised that it was seeking suppliers for goods and services in 58 categories.

If successful, the suppliers will be awarded tenders lasting for a period of more than a year – slated to end in June 2024.

“The Executive office of the President (State House) invites applications for pre-qualification/registration of suppliers for the provision of goods and services from interested eligible bidders for the period ending June 30, 2024. All applicants must be registered with Kenya Revenue Authority and Registrar of Companies.”

“Current providers of various goods and services as well as those who had applied to be prequalified through tender advertised in June this year are requested to apply afresh,” read the statement in part.

Some of the goods sought by State House include cleaning materials, detergents, seeds, cut flowers, utensils, Juices and beverages and fruits among others.

Outstanding services sought include fumigation and cleaning, garbage collection, scratch cards, landscaping, motor-vehicle maintenance, sanitary services as well as outside catering.

There are 28 categories in general in the goods section while the service section advertised for tenders in 30 categories.

Applications are open till Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.