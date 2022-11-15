Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – President William Ruto is a man on a mission ever since he was sworn in on Tuesday, September 13.

Ruto has apparently been working day and night to fulfill the many lofty promises that he made during campaigns.

According to reports, Ruto has held more than 120 meetings both locally and internationally for the last 60 days he has been in office.

For instance, in September alone, the president held 16 meetings outside the country, with 22 having been held at State House Nairobi.

This month alone, Ruto has held 25 meetings, most of them during the just concluded United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt.

This was the sixth international trip since he officially took over from his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, in the hustlers’ eye, Ruto is just being busy for nothing because nothing significant has come out of his so-called busy schedule and many meetings he has held since the cost of living is still skyrocketing.

During campaigns, Ruto promised to bring down the cost of unga and fuel immediately after he puts down the Bible, but since then, nothing has happened that will put a smile on the hustlers’ faces 2 months down the line.

