Thursday, November 17, 2022 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Senator has praised President William Ruto for rewarding his closest allies with state appointments.

Speaking on Thursday, Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina said since his election as President, Ruto has named those who campaigned for him as cabinet secretaries, Principal Secretaries and others appointed to senior state jobs.

Ledama further said Ruto has rewarded his close friends with appointments to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA).

In the EALA, Ruto has nominated former nominated MP David Sankok, former Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Hassan Omar, former Nandi Woman Rep Zipporah Kering and former nominated senator Falhada Dekow Iman.

Ole Kina, who was re-elected on the ODM party ticket said in a statement that by rewarding key leaders who supported his presidential bid, Ruto has stood out to repay political debts.

“Congratulations, David Sankok, like Shakespear said ‘Words are easy, like the wind; Faithful friends are hard to find, we are observing keenly,” Ole Kina said in a Tweet.

Ole Kina’s statement seems to be mocking former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who instead of nominating his loyal lieutenants to the EALA has nominated his daughter Winnie Odinga.

Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has also nominated his son Kennedy Musyoka to the EALA.

