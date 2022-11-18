Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, November 18, 2022 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has showered President William Ruto with praises for being a true friend to his allies.

This follows the move by Ruto to continue rewarding his friends who helped him capture power during the August 9th General Election.

While congratulating former Nominated MP David Sankok’s nomination to EALA by Ruto, Ole Kina, who was elected on Raila Odinga’s ODM, lauded the Head of State for being faithful to his allies.

He noted that by rewarding key leaders who supported his presidential bid, Ruto has stood out to repay political debts, unlike his boss, Raila Odinga, who keeps shortchanging his allies.

“Congratulations, David Sankok, like Shakespear said ‘Words are easy, like the wind; Faithful friends are hard to find we are observing keenly,” Ole Kina said in a Tweet.

Since he was sworn in, Ruto has been rewarding his close allies with state appointments.

For instance, when unveiling his Cabinet, the Head of State named politicians who seriously campaigned for him in the last General Election.

A similar scenario was witnessed in the National Assembly and Senate when he rewarded his cronies with House leadership positions.

On Wednesday, he further selected former nominated MP David Sankok and former Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Hassan Omar to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Others who were selected during the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group Meeting at State House include former Nandi Woman Rep Zipporah Kering and former nominated senator Falhada Dekow Iman.

In September, Wiper Deputy Party leader Farah Maalim opined that, unlike Raila Odinga, Ruto has been able to keep so many political friends because the President-elect is immensely generous.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.