Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, November 7, 2022 – President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, seem to be a big embarrassment to Kenyans going by how they are governing the country.

Immediately after they won the election in August, Gachagua told the media that former President Uhuru Kenyatta had looted everything in the treasury and that he left only Sh 93 million.

Many Kenyans believed Ruto and Gachagua’s lies but two months after taking the government the two men have been left exposed after details emerged over the millions they spent during their swearing-in on September 13th.

The swearing-in budget was set at 200 million shillings but the two spent an extra Sh 130 million on top of the budget.

So the total budget for Ruto and Gachagua‘s swearing-in was 0.33 billion shillings.

Ruto and Gachagua have also been making expensive trips across the world despite over 14 million Kenyans facing the danger of starvation due to drought and famine.

The Kenyan DAILY POST