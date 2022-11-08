Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – The delay in justice for traffic offenders will be a thing of the past under President William Ruto.

Last week, the president introduced instant online fines for motorists.

Speaking during the launch of the Judiciary Annual Report, the head of state disclosed that plans to acquire digital cameras were underway.

He noted that his government had made progressive plans to roll out instant online fines for motorists flouting traffic rules with the CCTV cameras.

The CCTVs will be erected on different highways in the country, with Nairobi County given priority.

Besides aiding in tracking vehicles, the cameras will assist law officers in enforcing traffic rules, arresting petty traffic offenders, and charging them instantly.

Defending the introduction of instant online fines, Ruto maintained that the move would be key in addressing the backlog of traffic offences in the courts.

“It is correct for the governor of Nairobi to work with us, and I have already given firm instructions on digitising Nairobi and many of the big towns and making sure that we have digital cameras.

“So that we can make it much easier for us to move traffic cases that constitute a huge backlog in our courts. That should be done in the space that provides for instant fines online so that we can decongest our courts,” Ruto stated.

The President was responding to Governor Johnson Sakaja, who appealed to Chief Justice Martha Koome to prioritise the creation of small courts to handle cases of petty offenders apprehended in Nairobi.

