Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – President William Ruto’s UDA has suffered a major blow after the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu opposed the party’s push for the allocation of an extra Ksh115 million from the political parties’ fund.

In her defence, the registrar maintained that the formula she used to distribute the political parties’ funds was accurate and transparent and the party was not entitled to any extra allocation.

The bone of contention between Nderitu and UDA emanated from claims by the Ruto-led outfit that the Registrar failed to consider votes garnered in the Kericho Woman Representative and Ravine Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) elections, where the two candidates won unopposed.

Nderitu argued that since there were no votes to be considered in terms of the two unopposed positions, there were no votes cast, hence no funds.

The registrar further pointed out that the legal framework of allocation considered the votes garnered by each political party and the elective seats won by the party.

She added that prior to the distribution of the funds, she had engaged the political parties and discussed the distribution formula.

Through its lawyer Kamotho Njenga, UDA argued that the registrar miscalculated the votes gathered by legitimate parties in the General Election.

UDA was allocated Ksh577 million from a Ksh1.48 billion Political Parties Fund, an amount it challenged citing that its operations will be affected.

ODM party was allocated Ksh308 million followed by Jubilee Party with Ksh135 million, Wiper party was allocated Ksh72 million while DAP-K was expecting Ksh31 million.

Small parties will also reap from the kitty this year following amendments that were made to the Political Parties Act in 2021.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.