Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – President William Ruto is reportedly having some sleepless nights.

This is after his ally threatened to expose him to the world over what he did to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s votes in the last general election if he does not bribe him with a CAS job.

The politician in question, who sold his land to campaign for Ruto as well as sacrificed his political ambitions for the sake of UDA, expressed his dissatisfaction with the Kenya Kwanza Government after missing out on various government positions.

Ruto bypassed the disgruntled politician in the nominations of CSs and his name was nowhere to be seen in the shortlist for the Principal Secretary position.

The move has left the man with a bitter taste in his mouth and has vowed to spill the beans if he misses the CAS job as well.

According to him, he has a dossier on Ruto that may bring down his government.

It now remains to be seen how the president will handle him considering that he has a bomb that may decimate Ruto politically with his finger on the trigger.

The Kenyan DAILY POST