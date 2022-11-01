Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – President William Ruto has given Interior CS Kithure Kindiki his first order of business after taking over from no-nonsense Dr. Fred Matiang’i.

During an event at the State House yesterday, Ruto directed Kindiki to end extrajudicial killings in the country once and for all.

The Head of State directed the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to furnish the Ministry of Interior with a roadmap on how to deal conclusively with the extrajudicial killings.

He further noted that IPOA was qualified to offer the proper direction on which his regime can end the vice.

“You are uniquely qualified to help us define a mechanism to stop this practice,” directed the Head of State.

At the event, the Head of State also underscored the government’s commitment to stop extra-judicial killings in the country.

IPOA has been in the spotlight following cases of enforced disappearances and excessive use of police force.

The institution is still investigating 112 cases where a number of dead bodies were found dumped in River Yala in the Western Region.

President Ruto’s regime is currently dealing with two diplomatic issues against India and Pakistan after nationals from the two countries either disappeared or was killed in a case of mistaken identity.

Arshad Sharif, a prominent journalist from Pakistan, was killed while in Kenya in what the police have claimed to have been a case of mistaken identity.

Top security officials were even flown into the country to help local detectives solve the case.

Prior to Sharif’s case, two other Indians who were in the company of their local driver disappeared without a trace and are yet to be located nearly four months later.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.