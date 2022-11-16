Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – President William Ruto has warned his lieutenants against their nefarious plot to make him a lifetime president like Yoweri Museveni of Uganda.

This comes only a few days after Fafi MP Salah Yakub revealed that a section of UDA party legislators was planning to remove the presidential term limit and extend Ruto’s rule beyond 2032.

Yakub said they were looking into a constitutional amendment bill to replace the two-term limit with an age limit of 75 years.

“We want to tell Kenyans that the limit on two terms should be relooked,” the MP said at a political rally in Garissa, Northern Kenya.

However, the Head of State has warned lawmakers against attempts to remove the two-term presidential limit outlined in the Kenyan Constitution 2010.

Speaking during a UDA Parliamentary Group meeting at State House, Ruto told lawmakers not to waste time pushing for selfish legislation.

The First in Command urged the MPs to instead prioritize bills that will better the lives of Kenyans, adding that he was focused on serving Kenyans.

“Do not spend your time pushing for selfish and self-serving legislation like changing the Constitution to remove term limits… my focus is service to the people,” the president said.

Kenya’s constitution 2010 sets a two-term presidential limit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.