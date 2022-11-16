Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – President William Ruto has finally cleared the air on claims that he is planning to scrap the presidential term limit and make himself a lifetime President like Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Last week, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MP, Salah Yakub, hit the headlines after calling for the scrapping of the presidential term limit.

Yakub in his proposal said the cap should be on age and not the period of service.

The UDA legislator claimed some of his colleagues were already working on a Constitutional amendment bill to replace the two-term limit with an age limit of 75 years.

But speaking on Wednesday, Ruto said that he is not interested in changing the constitution to remove term limits.

The Head of state said the MPs should prioritise bills that will better the lives of Kenyans.

He added that his only focus at the moment is to work for the people of Kenya.

“Do not spend your time pushing for selfish and self-serving legislation, like changing the Constitution to remove term limits, my focus is service to the people,” Ruto said.

