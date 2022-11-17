Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 17, 2022 – President William Ruto’s government has confirmed the start of the importation of Genetically Modified (GMO) maize to help to deal with the current drought that has affected over 5 million Kenyans.

Speaking on Thursday, Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria said he will sign documents to allow the importation of duty-free GMOs maize and other non-GMO maize

Kuria said the duty-free importation of these two commodities is going to run for the next six months

“In view of the food situation in the country, I shall be signing instruments to allow duty-free imports of GMO and non-GMO Maize for the next 6 months,’ Kuria tweeted on Thursday.

A section of Kenyans in various parts of the country is currently starving due to the current hunger crisis. The government has been trying to supply food to some of the affected areas but the situation is not getting any better.

With the arrival of GMO-maize, there are higher chances many Kenyans are going to get enough food.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.