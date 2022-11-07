Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, November 7, 2022 – A disquiet has reportedly rocked the Kenya Kwanza government after President William Ruto’s UDA took over almost every position both in the National Assembly and the Senate.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC are the biggest casualties in the whole arrangement.

A clause in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance (KKA) coalition agreement has now come back to Mudavadi and Wetangula.

Although Mudavadi and Wetang’ula have directly benefited from the KKA arrangement after landing plum positions, their foot soldiers feel short-changed.

According to sources, some senior members in ANC and Ford-Kenya are not happy with the manner in which they are being treated by their UDA counterparts, accusing them of greed.

However, since they are lobbying for state jobs, they do not want to protest openly and end up in the President’s bad books.

ANC and Ford-Kenya are being haunted by a clause in the agreement, which says responsibilities will be shared on a pro-rata basis (proportionally).

UDA has bagged all four slots allocated to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance in the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), locking out its partners.

President Ruto has given most of his UDA lieutenants immense powers in certain committees.

Speaking on the matter, UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama urged those who feel sidelined to raise the issue internally so that it can be discussed and resolved.

“We cannot listen to individuals who are out there shouting because they are pushing their self-interests,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.