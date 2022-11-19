Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 19, 2022 – President William Ruto has shocked Kenyans. This is after he appointed retired Lieutenant General Joseph Kiptoo as the new Chairperson of the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC).

According to a special Gazette notice issued on Friday, Kiptoo was ordered to assume office immediately for a term of three years.

His appointment was reminiscent of immediate former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reliance on military men in managing the operations of various state departments.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 (1) (a) of the Kenya Meat Commission Act, I, William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Lt Gen (Rtd) Joseph Kiptoo Kasaon to be the Chairperson of the Board of the Kenya Meat Commission

(KMC),” Ruto directed.

Jackson Tuwei, another retired Lieutenant General, was also appointed as the Chairperson of the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund Oversight Board for three years.

David Omusotsi was as well appointed to be the Chairperson of the Council of Kenya Utalii College, for three years, with effect from November 18.

Former Taita Taveta Governor John Mruttu was appointed to head the Board of the Agricultural Finance Corporation.

In 2020, Uhuru announced the transfer of the KMC to the Ministry of Defence and directed the military to institute reforms in the commission, which was struggling at the time.

Ruto’s allies opposed the decision, arguing that the former head of state was militarizing the nation, but his decision yesterday has left a lot to be desired.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.