Monday, November 14, 2022 – President Ruto has given former President Uhuru Kenyatta another assignment, ostensibly to keep him busy and occupied.

In a statement, Ruto announced that his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta will lead the Nairobi Peace Process for Ethiopia and the Great Lakes Region in the next few days.

The Head of State said this when he met Huang Xia, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General to the Great Lakes Region.

According to Ruto, Kenya is committed to the achievement of regional peace and security.

The Head of State said that Kenya will support all the initiatives to end the conflicts in the region so as to bring peace and stability.

“Nairobi Peace Process will resume in a matter of days under the leadership of former President Uhuru Kenyatta. Kenya is fully committed and wholly invested in the achievement of regional peace and security. We will support all initiatives to end conflict and bring stability and prosperity to East Africa and the Great Lakes Region,” Ruto said.

He further urged the international community through the United Nations to put more resources into the peace efforts by East and Southern African nations in the DRC.

The Head of State’s remarks come after he flagged off a contingent of KDF soldiers to the Eastern DRC for a peacekeeping mission.

The Commander-in-Chief said that KDF was ready whenever called for peace missions, even as he promised to support DRC fully in restoring peace in the affected region.

However, his critics say he is trying to keep Uhuru busy with assignments to prevent him from teaming up with Raila Odinga to destabilize his government now that he has failed miserably to reduce the cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.