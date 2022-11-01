Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has bragged that he is already a billionaire and that he was not looking to make money from the government.

Speaking during the launch of the Kenya Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program (K-YEEAP) with KEPSA, Gachagua noted that he and President William Ruto are not looking for wealth because they have enough wealth already.

According to Gachagua, he and Ruto are available to serve Kenyans 24/7 because they have nothing to worry about since they are wealthy and do not have little children to look after.

“The President and I have no children we’re bringing up; we’re not looking for wealth. We are available to serve 24/7,” Rigathi Gachagua said.

Gachagua noted that K-YEEAP would help create employment opportunities for the youth and help bridge the gap between training and the industry.

“Youth unemployment in Kenya is estimated at 38.9% with an estimated 800,000 young people getting into the labour market every year from our academic institutions. The Kenya Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program is an idea whose time has come. If done in partnership with our TVET institutions it can also play an important role in bridging the gap between training and industry.”

“Partnerships between the Government and the private sector will be a key determinant in delivering jobs and opportunities to our youth. The Kenya Kwanza government will provide a friendly environment to make sure this happens for an equitable and inclusive society,” he stated.

According to KEPSA, the Kenya Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Acceleration Program will leverage technology and digital transformation.

It’s estimated that the acceleration programme will help create 1 million jobs for the youth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.