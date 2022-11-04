Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 4, 2022 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has made good her threats of moving to the East African Court Justice to challenge President William Ruto’s victory during the August 9th Presidential election.

On Friday, Karua alongside Director at Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI) Khelef Khalifa, urged the regional court to issue an advisory opinion on whether the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) and the Supreme Court delivered justice to the Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

Kenya’s Supreme Court under the leadership of Chief Justice Martha Koome dismissed Azimio’s petition in September, terming it as just hot air, and declared Ruto as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

Karua, in her petition, said hackers gained IEBC’s results transmission system and altered the results to favor Ruto.

However, the IEBC dismissed Karua‘s claims, saying the IEBC transmission was intact and no hackers penetrated the system.

