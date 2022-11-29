Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 November 2022 – A Russian billionaire has become the latest cryptocurrency businessman to die in mysterious circumstances after his helicopter crashed near Monaco.

Entrepreneur Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died after the helicopter plunged near the resort town of Villefranche-sur-Mer after taking off from Lausanne in Switzerland on Friday afternoon, November, 25. A 35-year-old French pilot was also killed.

Taran is the third cryptocurrency entrepreneur to die unexpectedly in the past few weeks.

Tiantian Kullander, 30, died ‘in his sleep’ last week, while fellow crypto millionaire Nikolai Mushegian, 29, drowned on a Puerto Rico beach after tweeting that he feared the CIA and Mossad were going to murder him.

According to Mail Online, the crash that killed Taran happened in good, clear weather and it also happened after another passenger reportedly canceled last minute from flying.

The deputy public prosecutor of Nice, who visited the scene, has said the fault of a third party could not be ruled out.

Another unidentified passenger had been due to join Taran on the flight, but they cancelled last minute, according to local Press.

Taran – a highly successful offshore specialist who has lived in Monaco for the past ten years – has three children with his wife Olga, founder of Hello Monaco media.

‘It is with great sadness that Libertex Group confirms the death of its co-founder and chairman of board of directors, Vyacheslav Taran, after a helicopter crash that took place en route to Monaco on Friday, 25 November 2022,’ said a statement from the financier’s company.

‘The board of directors of Libertex Group and company employees extend their most heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Taran family.’

A formal investigation has been launched into the crash by the French authorities and Airbus, makers of the H130.