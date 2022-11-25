Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 25, 2022 – Murang’a County Governor, Irungu Kang’ata, is smiling to the bank after Royal Media Services and Media Max paid him Sh 12.5 million for defamation.

RMS which is owned by SK Macharia paid Kang’ata sh6 million while Media Max which is owned by former President Uhuru Kenyatta paid him Sh 6.5 million.

Governor Kang’ata claimed that the two media outlets published false news articles that harmed his reputation.

Kang’ata’s lawyers argued that the clips shared by the media outlets on September 15, 2021, were intentionally manipulated.

The media outlets had defended the publications, claiming that they had no malicious intent toward the county leader’s character and were acting in good faith.

They were accused of manipulating Senate proceedings in order to provide a false voiceover, giving the impression that he was speaking from a famous bar in Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST