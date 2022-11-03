Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 03 November 2022 – A Miraa Probox driver was accosted by rowdy boda boda riders in Juja and beaten up after he allegedly knocked down a rider along the busy Thika superhighway.

According to an eyewitness, the rider was riding his motorbike on the wrong side of the road when he was knocked down by the speeding Probox that was transporting miraa but still, his colleagues took the law into their hands.

They surrounded the hapless miraa driver and physically assaulted him.

They also looted from his vehicle, leaving him counting heavy losses.

Luckily, police rushed to the scene and rescued him.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.