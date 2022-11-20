Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 20, 2022 – Roslyn Singleton, the lady who went viral for her emotional appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “America’s Got Talent,” has lost her battle with brain cancer.

Roslyn died at the age of 39 on Tuesday, November 17. Her husband, Ray Singleton who broke the news, said;

“Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be.

“This road ahead is going to be incredibly long & difficult! She taught us all something.

“She’s where we’re all trying to get one day so no need to be sad! Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story & her spirit! She will live forever.”

The couple gained fame in 2020 when Ray uploaded a video of himself serenading his wife with Daniel Caesar’s “Get You” before she went into surgery for brain cancer.

Although he took the video to “make her smile” after she came out of surgery, it landed the newlyweds on “The Ellen Show,” and Ray even auditioned for Season 16 of “America’s Got Talent.”

His performance brought the room to tears as Roslyn admitted that she had “been crying since he started” singing.

The North Carolina Navy veteran was first diagnosed in 2013, with her tumor the size of an orange. She had been in remission for six years when she was diagnosed with another brain tumor.

The Singletons appeared this year in the OWN network docuseries “Black Love,” which shares love stories from the Black community.