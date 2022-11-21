Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Rory Delap’s incredible throw-ins

Throw-ins are a seemingly unremarkable part of a football game. However, there are a few players who have managed to turn these seemingly irrelevant moments into effective weapons.

One of the best examples of a player who took maximum advantage of throw-ins is former English footballer Rory Delap. He played professionally between 1994 and 2013. During those years he performed in teams like:

Derby County;

Southampton;

Sunderland;

and Stoke City;

Turning throw-ins into corner or free kicks

Martin O'Neill was Stoke City's coach while Delap was part of the team. He stated that his throw-ins were equal to a "corner or a free kick". He was capable of delivering throw-ins that could reach a distance of 30 or 40 meters.

Additionally, these deliveries were quite fast. It was not rare that balls thrown by him could reach a speed of approximately 60 kilometers per hour. This gave opposing defenders big headaches, as they were basically dealing with something that really was similar to a corner or free kick.

How did he do it?

There is a very specific reason for which these kinds of throw-ins are not common at all. It turns out that before becoming a professional footballer, Rory Delap was an accomplished javelin thrower. In fact, he was a youth national champion.

Delap took advantage of the distance between the touchline and the advertising boards. He normally took a few steps backwards in order to get some distance. Later, he began to run forward until throwing the ball over the touchline. The player also made sure that those deliveries had a lot of backspin. This allowed the ball to travel even further.

In England there were many stadiums that had a lot of distance between the advertising boards and the touchline. For this reason, some teams took some “anti-Delap” measures, such as placing these boards much closer to the lines. Yet, this didn’t really work as intended.