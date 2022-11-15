Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker has blasted newly appointed Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome after he downplayed the increase of crimes in Nairobi County.

For the last two months, criminals have been mugging Nairobians in broad daylight with the security officers doing nothing at all to protect innocent Kenyans in the streets

Surprisingly, Koome on Monday, during a press conference, said that some of those videos circulating online are not from Kenya. He went ahead and said that he is giving those criminals one month to surrender.

Commenting on social media after Koome’s remarks, Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, said Koome might be more incompetent compared to the former IG Hillary Mutyambai. He went ahead and claimed that he doubts if IG Japhet Koome has any idea on how to move the service forward.

“Sakaja and Koome are not addressing the root cause of the insecurity. They are not even showing that they have modern solutions to the problem. Koome might just be more incompetent compared to Mutyambai. I doubt if he has even an idea on how to move the service forward,” Alai tweeted.

