Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Detectives based in Meru County have arrested three robbery with violence suspects believed to be terrorizing residents in the County and its environs.

Their apprehension materialized following an ongoing sting operation by a contingent of sleuths, who went for the suspects in Tigania’s Libutu village following numerous complaints from members of the public.

Led by the County’s in-charge of the DCI, the men stormed into the residence of one John Kathiaya Akwalu who was harbouring the main suspect behind the spate of robberies identified as Ken Njiribu.

A quick but detailed search was conducted in the house and the officers managed to recover 5 wooden rungus and 3 photographs of the suspect holding an AK-47 rifle.

A further search in his grandfather’s house nearby led to recovery of 19 rounds of 5.56mm calibre including a tracer, one jungle pullover, one blue police raincoat and 6 wooden rungus fixed with metal heads.

With more actionable intelligence at their disposal, the team proceeded the nearby Lanyiru village where they pounced on two other suspects, John Kathiaya Akwalu and Flora Kamaitha Mwenda.

A numberless motorcycle believed to be used by the suspect as their getaway means was also impounded and secured as an exhibit.

The suspects are currently cooling their heels at a police facility awaiting necessary legal procedures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.