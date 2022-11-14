Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 14, 2022 – After brokering a deal between the Ethiopian Government and Tigray rebels, former President Uhuru Kenyatta has embarked on another assignment.

Uhuru embarked on a mission to seek peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

He travelled to Kinshasa yesterday ahead of the meeting.

On his plate is a scheduled meeting between the Congolese Government and Congolese armed groups.

His trip to the Central African country is slated to last for two days and he is also expected to meet other world leaders including East African Community heads of state summit chairpersons’ advisers.

Uhuru arrived at Aeroport International De N’djili in Kinshasha just a day after Kenyan troops cleared to spearhead a peace mission in DRC landed.

“The former Kenyan president will also meet the presidents of the two chambers of parliament (National Assembly and Senate), members of the government, diplomats and representatives of local communities, leaders of religious denominations, traditional chiefs and women’s associations of the provinces of Ituri, North and South Kivu who have travelled from Kinshasa to meet and exchange with the team of President Uhuru on Monday,” read a statement from Ndashimiye’s team.

In DRC, Uhuru is also slated to hold talks with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi.

On Saturday, Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi flagged off a contingent of soldiers to DRC from Embakasi Garrison.

The deployment came days after Parliament approved 900 troops to be flown to DRC to help its government restore peace after years of battling the M23 rebels.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.