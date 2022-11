Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 20, 2022 – UK’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv on Saturday November 19, pledging to continue the firm support for Ukraine that was a focus of former prime ministers, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

He pledged to provide a new air defence package to help shoot down Russian drones.

Sunak said in a statement that Britain would provide a new 50 million pound ($60 million) package that includes anti-aircraft guns and technology such as radar to counter drone attacks. Britain also said it would increase the training it provides to Ukraine’s armed forces.

“Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom,” Sunak said on Twitter. “We are with you all the way.”

“While Ukraine’s armed forces succeed in pushing back Russian forces on the ground, civilians are being brutally bombarded from the air,” Sunak said in his statement.

“We are today providing new air defence, including anti-aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment, and stepping up humanitarian support for the cold, hard winter ahead.”

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted a video on Saturday of the meeting in Kyiv, as he welcomed the continued support from London.

“With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory. Both of our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom,” Zelenskiy tweeted.

Sunak, a former finance minister, took office last month following the short-lived reign of Liz Truss. She and her predecessor Boris Johnson had both made public support for Ukraine an important part of their agenda, a policy Sunak says he will maintain.

Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom.



We are with you all the way @ZelenskyyUa 🇺🇦🇬🇧



Британія знає, що означає боротися за свободу.



Ми з вами до кінця @ZelenskyyUa 🇺🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/HsL8s4Ibqa — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 19, 2022