Sunday, November 13, 2022 – Siaya County Governor, James Orengo, has claimed that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Ksh 7.4 billion corruption case was withdrawn because he is the second in command in the country.

Speaking on Saturday, Orengo said that withdrawing the case was an abuse of the courts and the Justice system.

“I can tell this without fear of contradiction, that if Gachagua was not the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya, his case would not have been withdrawn.

“It is being withdrawn because he is the deputy president of the Republic of Kenya. That is an abuse of the criminal justice system,” he said.

Gachagua’s Sh 7.4 billion corruption case was withdrawn on Thursday under Section 87 for lack of evidence.

Magistrate Victor Wakumile said the evidence presented should be able to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt.

In allowing the DPP application, Wakumile said one can’t prefer charges in the anticipation of getting evidence.

He faulted the investigative bodies for presenting people in court while they are still fishing for evidence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.