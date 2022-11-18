Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 18, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed how the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government played a role in ensuring that former Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini, becomes East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP.

Kega was among 9 individuals nominated for the EALA and he was only awaiting the approval of the National Assembly and Senate to move to the Arusha-based institution.

On Friday during the burial of Natasha Makena Munene, daughter to Chuka MP Patrick Munene, Gachagua revealed that he marshalled Mt Kenya MPs to support Kega despite being an Azimio One Kenya Alliance foot soldier.

“Many thought that we would take revenge because of how they had punished us before. But we have no business in revenging, our focus is working for the people. Look at a person like Kanini Kega, he is now set to be a member of EALA,” Gachagua said.

“I did not bother what he said or did to me in the past. I mobilized our parliamentarians from this region and asked them to vote for him. And all those from this region who feel uncomfortable in the opposition, you are welcome,” Gachagua added.

