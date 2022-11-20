Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 20, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is the Mt Kenya region political kingpin, has urged Nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege and East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega, to dump Azimio One Kenya Alliance and join Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Speaking on Friday during the funeral service of the daughter of Chuka Igamba-Ng’ombe MP Patrick Munene in Chuka, Tharaka Nithi County, Gachagua said Sabina and Kega must return home to where Mt Kenya residents are.

“We are mentoring our young leaders and we are preparing them for leadership and for great things ahead because this is our resource and it’s our responsibility to prepare them,” Gachagua said.

This, the DP said, is to ensure that Central Kenya is never again found divided during future political contests.

“Hata hii Sabina Chege mtu ya Jubilee tutaweka fertiliser akuje sawa sawa,” he said.

Gachagua also revealed that he was the one who rallied Mt Kenya MPs to support Kanini Kega’s nomination to the EALA.

“Kanini tumeleta jana walikuwa wamepotea, tutaleta kidogo kidogo tunajaribu kurudisha kuwapanga panga mpaka waingie laini,” Gachagua said.

