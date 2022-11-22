Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua may dump President William Ruto before 2027.

This was revealed by Political analyst and lawyer Danstan Omari, who stated that Gachagua’s move to unite the Mt. Kenya region, was a sign that he is planning something big before the next general election.

Gachagua set himself a December 31 deadline to woo politicians allied to Rtd. President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking at Karatina Catholic Church on Sunday, Gachagua asked leaders in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region to remain united, set aside their political differences, and work together for the region’s development.

“We will reach out to professionals, business people, and politicians who had gone astray. I have talked to many of them and have told me they were intimidated and coerced into joining Azimio and are ready to return to the fold,” Gachagua said.

However, according to Omari, by pushing to unite the country’s largest voting bloc which is now divided, Gachagua was working to build his base.

He said once, Gachagua has built his base, it will be easy for him to dump Ruto in 2027.

“Gachagua, will be a William Ruto of 2017/2018. He is building his base. That is why he is bringing in other leaders in the opposite camp to speak in one voice,” Omari said.

He termed the country’s second in command as a seasoned and intelligent politician who is still on a political tone and wants to take control of the Mt Kenya region.

Omari further revealed that Gachagua knows very well that the region did not vote for President William Ruto but voted against Jubilee party leader Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“There was no Mt Kenya voter who voted for the current President William Ruto, all the Mt Kenya voters voted against Rtd. President Uhuru and Raila. The deputy president knows that very well and must take control over that region,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.