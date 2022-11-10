Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, November 10, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has once again attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Last week, Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, warned Rigathi against attacking Uhuru and Raila, saying it will not solve the problems bedeviling Kenyans.

However, on Thursday, Gachagua, who spoke at St Andrew’s Church, Nairobi during the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (KNCCI) annual general meeting, accused Uhuru and Raila who are the leaders of Azimio One Kenya Alliance of selling “empty” hopes to Kenyans.

Gachagua went further and praised President William Ruto’s government for trying to solve the problems affecting Kenyans, saying the previous administration led by Uhuru was lazy and didn’t care about the plight of Kenyans.

“Nauliza nyinyi even though you think we were ineffectual, the way you had been told, wale walikuwa wanawaambia, the alternative that they were presenting, hao wangeweza kuamka mapema kukuja kwa hii mkutano,” Gachagua said.

