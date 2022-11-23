Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza is fuming and may explode anytime.

This is after leaders from the maize-growing regions protested Investments, Trade, and Industry CS Moses Kuria’s plan to import 10 million bags of maize.

The leaders, led by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, warned Ruto’s government against importing genetically modified maize, saying there would be consequences.

According to Cherargei, who was elected on Ruto’s UDA party ticket, importing maize is bad for the country as it will not only reduce the price of the grain but will also hurt local farmers as they will lack a market for their grain.

Despite their calls, a ship carrying 10,000 tonnes of imported maize docked at the port of Mombasa on Tuesday, November 22.

As such, leaders from Ruto’s Rift Valley region met today to deliberate on the way forward.

Led by Pokot South MP David Pkosing, the leader’s majority of whom were elected on Ruto’s party, agreed to initiate plans to kick out CS Moses Kuria.

Pkosing said they will begin collecting signatures on Wednesday to impeach the former Gatundu South MP.

“He will be the first Cabinet Secretary to leave office. We will impeach him. We will collect signatures if he doesn’t change,” he said.

Addressing journalists in Nairobi shortly after the meeting, Nandi Senator Samson Cheragei wondered why consignments carrying the GMO maize have already started docking at Mombasa even before the Gazette notice.

Cherargei faulted CS Kuria for allowing the importation of maize when the Cabinet had not even approved the plan.

“As MPs from maize-producing regions, we seek to know the reason as to why ships are already arriving at Mombasa Port without the laid out legal procedures,” Cherargei said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.