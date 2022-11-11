Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 11, 2022 – President William Ruto is reportedly in a serious panic. This is after Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka threatened to lead a massive demonstration to the State House over his government’s nefarious scheme to evict Kambas from their homes.

This was broached by Trade and Investment CS Moses Kuria who vowed to evict squatters on Portland Cement company land in Machakos.

Kuria said that he will demolish any structures erected on the land maintaining that he will not be moved by the squatters.

“I want to tell squatters; I know you are an irresistible force but I don’t care. No one centimeter of Portland will be grabbed, I will flatten those structures. Kuliko I flatten them my way, please I am asking you to start moving tonight,” ” Kuria stated.

However, Kalonzo has dared the government to go on with the plans, saying the consequences will be dire.

According to the former Vice President, he was saddened by the government’s plans adding that they’ll march to State House to air their grievances.

“Mimi kama kiongozi wa nchi hii I feel very saddened that there can be a government when we are sitting like this, wanataka kuharibu maisha ya watoto wetu. Hatutakubali. Mimi nitarudi hapa wakiingia hapa na bulldozers tutaenda na wakamba wote tutoke hapa twende hadi kwa Ruto na mguu,” a furious Kalonzo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST