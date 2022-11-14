Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, November 14, 2022 – A Boda Boda riding thug was captured on camera snatching a handbag from a woman in Nairobi’s Donholm estate.

The ruthless thug, who was disguised as a Boda Boda rider, was trailing the victim, waiting for the perfect moment to strike.

He snatched the handbag and fled after accomplishing the mission, leaving the hapless woman screaming as she tried to run after him.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko shared the video and condemned the incident

“Woiyee Mum I can only imagine the pain… Ukiona huyu mama akitoka hiyo Mbio lazima amepoteza some valuables… Donholm, Nairobi Githaa ya 6:28 PM….” he wrote.

According to social media reports, such incidents of Boda Boda riding thugs robbing innocent Kenyans in broad daylight are common in the Donholm estate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.