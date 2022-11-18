Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 18, 2022 – Republicans have won majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, setting the stage for two years of divided government as President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party held control of the Senate.

The victory gives Republicans the power to delay or deny Biden’s agenda, as well as to launch potentially politically damaging probes of his administration and family.

The final call vote on Wednesday, November 16 after more than a week of ballot counting, with media projections showing Republicans had won the 218 seats they needed to control the House.

The party’s current House leader, Kevin McCarthy, may have a challenging road ahead as he will need his caucus to hold together on critical votes, including funding the government and military at a time when former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the White House.

“Americans are ready for a new direction, and House Republicans are ready to deliver,” McCarthy said on Twitter.

The loss takes away some of Biden’s power in Washington but on Wednesday he congratulated McCarthy and said he would work across the aisle to deliver results.

“The American people want us to get things done for them,” Biden said in a statement. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Democrats “will continue to play a leading role in supporting President Biden’s agenda – with strong leverage over a scant Republican majority.”