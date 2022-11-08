Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – Rebel Wilson has become a new mum after welcoming a daughter via a surrogate.

The Pitch Perfect actress revealed the exciting news via Instagram on Monday, Nov. 7.

She shared an adorable photo of her daughter, Royce Lillian.

She wrote: “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.

“Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”