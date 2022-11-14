Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 14, 2022 – Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams, has released stunning pre-wedding photos with her husband-to-be and businessman, Simon Guobadia.

In her caption, she wrote: “Mr. & Mrs. Guobadia loading… Love wins 2022.”

This comes after reports surfaced that the 41-year-old reality star and her entrepreneur beau, 58, secretly got a marriage license last summer.

Public records obtained by the outlet revealed the couple secured the document on August 19 in Georgia’s Fulton County.

A court clerk where the couple got their license said there is no expiration date attached to the paperwork, and that the document has not yet been signed and returned.

Back in May 2021, Porsha shocked fans when she announced her engagement to Simon just one month into dating.

She shared a photo of herself with her man, along with a lengthy caption making clear that she had nothing to do with his divorce from co-star, Falynn Guobadia.