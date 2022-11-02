Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 02 November 2022 – Lawrence Macharia, popularly known as Terrence Creative, has said real men carry their wives’ bags.

He posted photos of him carrying his wife’s bag on Wednesday, November 2, and wrote:

“Real men carry their wife’s bag, make them breakfast, open the door for them and pull a chair for them,”

His wife, Milly Chebby commented on the post, writing: ” Thank you babe, for you are never ashamed of loving me in public and in private.”