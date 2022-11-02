Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 02 November 2022 – A rare cast of late Diana, the Princess of Wales, will be auctioned off next week.

The life-sized cast of her left hand will go under auction at Reeman Dansie in Colchester, Essex, UK and will take place the day before the premiere of the fifth season of The Crown, which will show the late royal in her final days.

25 years sago Diana died after a car crash in Paris in shocking circumstances and items belonging to Diana attract buyers during auctions. Earlier this year, a black Ford Escort RS Turbo driven by the princess for three years was sold for £650,000.

Now, the cast of Diana’s left hand made by world-renowned sculptor Oscar Nemon is expected to fetch up to £40,000.

Mr Nemon, who was working on a relief of the princess when he died in 1985, also did sculptures of the late Queen, Winston Churchill and Siegmund Freud.

A cast he made of of Sir Winston’s right hand is also being auctioned by Reeman Danise next Tuesday.

It is expected to fetch between £5,000 to £7,000.

The auction company’s royal specialist James Grinter said: ‘It is an amazing feeling to be able to hold the hands of two of the most famous influential Britons of the 20th century.’

Other things going on sale include a signed portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth and pictures of her learning to drive and helping to repair cars.

A rare 1950s pink satin petticoat tailor-made for Her Majesty could also see bids as high as £1,500.