Sunday, 27 November 2022 – Rapper Stivo Simple Boy claims that older women are flocking to his DM trying to seduce him.

During in an interview, the youthful rapper said he is focused on his music career and can’t fall for their traps.

“Wengi wamenitafuta lakini hawagongi ndipo,” he said.

Stivo said that last week, there is a sugar mummy who sent him a message and promised to spoil him with money.

However, he did not respond to the message.

“Kuna mwengine alini-dm wiki iliopita lakini sikumjibu. Pesa zipo lakini ni kunoma. Unajua sukari mami anawezanipenda mimi, na nikisepa kidogo ama niwe na shughuli nyengine, si atakuwa na mwingine?” he added.

The rapper said that currently, he is not interested in dating.

He is focused on his music career and sharpening his skills.

Stivo Simple Boy was born and raised in abject poverty and only had his big break in early 2022 when he moved out of the ghetto.

The Kibera rapper didn’t join high school to pursue secondary education after he sat for KCPE.

He started doing menial jobs to survive in the Kibera slums.

