Tuesday, 01 November 2022 – Nicki Minaj put on a racy display as she shared her Halloween costume on Instagram.

The Super Freaky Girl rapper, 39, who dressed as Cinderella was pictured posing in an enchanting baby blue tulle mermaid tail gown, with two large cut-outs in the back, to reveal her bare behind.

In her caption, the rapper wrote: ‘And as she heard the whispers… Chunderella snickered. The ugly/evil step sisters had EVERY RIGHT to bicker (through their blisters!) After all, deep down inside… they knew…they’d never fit the glass slippers. The END,’ she wrote.

Nicki also shared a family costume from the 1992 comedy film Honey, I Blew Up the Kid, featuring her husband, Kenneth Petty, 44, and their son, Papa Bear.

The rapper was seen in a busty cream top and shorts posing next to Kenneth while their little one’s out-of-proportion sneaker was ready to crush them.