Monday, November 14, 2022 – Iconic rapper, Nas’ home in Calabasas was burglarized over the weekend while he was in New York City.

According to TMZ, two men allegedly broke into the rapper’s residence through a rear door around 8:30 p.m. PT on Saturday. Members of Nas’ team saw the burglars leaving with two bags filled with items on a Ring camera, and alerted authorities. However, no one was there when officers arrived.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told the publication the thieves were able to smash their way into the house through a rear door around 8:30 M PT.

Investigators say the men ‘tore the place apart and left with at least two bags’ of items. So far, there’s no official word on exactly what those items were or how much they’re worth.

His team noticed the break-in that was captured on the security camera and promptly alerted authorities.

Once Nas (born Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones), 49, flies back to Southern California, he will be able to do a proper inventory check to pinpoint what’s missing before authorities can begin the process of retrieving what was stolen.

Nas was at a listening party in New York City for the third installment in the King’s Disease series, which is once again co-executive produced by Hit-Boy.