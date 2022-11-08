Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – American rapper, Hurricane G, has died at the age of 52.

The trailblazing female rapper, whose real name was born Gloria Rodriguez, was confirmed dead by her baby daddy, EPMD’s Erick Sermon, 53, with whom she shared her only child, daughter Lexus Cannon.

Her cause of death has not been revealed, but back in May, Hurricane G’s daughter, Lexus, announced that her mother had stage 4 lung cancer.

Taking to Instagram to announce Hurricane G’s death, Sermon wrote;

“My heart is hardened today. One of my good friends… my oldest daughter’s mother passed away today.

“#HURRICANEGLORIA was also a legend in her own right in the Hiphop community. One of the first puertorican female rappers. She rapped with me. @redmangilla she paved the way.

“@keithmurray @diddy she was in all the Hiphop magazines with all the top females at the time.. #stretchandbobito loved a song that she did called “MILKY” She will be missed all around the world.

Gloria’s career spanned for an impressive 30 years and recorded with the likes of P Diddy and Redman.

She rose to fame back in the 1990s and scored a hit with her 1997 single release “Somebody Else” which went in at number 10 on the Billboard charts.

Born in Brooklyn, Gloria was the Hit Squad’s first female member. She released the album All Woman in 1997 and Mami and Papi in 2013.

She made guest appearances on albums by Keith Murray, Redman, Xzibit, Delinquent Habits, Funkdoobiest, the Cocoa Brovaz.

Gloria leaves behind her daughter Lexus.