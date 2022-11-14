Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 14, 2022 – Canadian rapper, Drake, lost a huge seven-figure sum after placing a bet on ousted middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to beat Brazilian Alex Pereira at UFC 281 on Saturday night, November 12.

Adesanya, 33, was the bookie’s favourite to win the fight and would have earned Drake £2.4million if he could have found a way to victory inside the Octagon.

Pereira snatched the win in the fifth and final round with a left hook that sent the former champion to the canvas, and the bout to an end.

Drake is no stranger to placing huge bets having previously lost £537,000 on Barcelona in this season’s El Clasico against Real Madrid, and winning over £ 3 million on English UFC stars Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann.